N-Power: Who Else Got This Email?

Dear Applicant,

Following your application to participate in the N-Power programme, I am pleased to inform you that you have been selected as a beneficiary of the N-Power batch C (stream 1) programme.

Accordingly, you are advised to proceed to your designated verification centre for physical verification (address is displayed on your self-service portal under “Verification”, alternatively you may dial the dedicated USSD code service on *45665#)

After verification, please proceed to your Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) with your PPA letter (which is available for printing from your self-service portal under “Deployment”) and have it signed by the relevant PPA personnel.

Finally, return to your self-service portal and upload the signed PPA letter.

For additional enquiries, call 018888340, 092203102, 018888148 018888189

Dial *45665# to check your PPA venue and date of physical verification

Please accept my congratulations and best wishes

Engr. Umar B. Bindir (PhD)

SAP and National Coordinator (NSIP)

