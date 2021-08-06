N-Power: You Cannot Do Biometrics Without Writing The Test

Some N-Power batch C applicants have been trying to complete their N-Power Biometrics but have not been successful, infact some N-Power Batch C applicants claim to have gotten a call from N-Power on Tuesday precisely.

Please there is a process when it comes to the N-Power shortlising criteria, the first criterion is that you have to upload all the necessary documents, then write a test, writing the N-Power test is a prerequisite for all other processes, if you failed to carry out previous processes and probably try to jump some processes you will be flagged and you will not be able to progress pass a certain stage.

N-Power will not call you on phone to complete a process please all N-Power Batch C applicants should be mindful of scammers, mediums used by N-Power to reach fellow N-Power applicants are via email or sms or through the N-Power NASIMS portal.

