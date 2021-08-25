N15,000 Salary In Ibadan Or N10,000 Salary In Osun?

So elder sister called me today that she got a job in Osun which pays 10k per month. This got me a little upset because her current job pays 15k in Ibadan. I asked her why and she said life is much cheaper in Osun compared to Oyo state. I’ve not been to both States, so that is why I want to hear people’s opinion, which do you think is better.

Concerning accommodation, She already has a place to stay in both States, so the question now is, can one survive with 10k per month in Osun and also 15k per month in Ibadan when the only need is food?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...