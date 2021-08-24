NDA Personnel In Charge Of CCTV Were Sleeping During Bandits’ Attack

Personnel monitoring closed-circuit television (CCTV) at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) were reportedly asleep when bandits attacked the premises on Tuesday.

TheCable had reported that two officers were killed in the attack, and one other officer abducted.

Sources who spoke with TheCable had said the bandits sneaked in through a part of the facility that had no fence.

Another source who spoke with TheCable said “it was in the middle of the night, and the personnel that were meant to be monitoring the CCTV had slept off.”

“They could have put everyone on alert, and avert the attack.”

TheCable learnt the academy authorities would court martial some soldiers for failing to secure the area.

Bashir Muhd Jajira, spokesperson of the academy, in a statement also explained how the security architecture was compromised at the institution.

“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka. During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted,” he said.

“The Academy in collaboration with the 1Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna state has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”



https://www.thecable.ng/how-personnel-in-charge-of-cctv-slept-off-as-bandits-attacked-nda/

