Connect on Linked in

NDU Student Laments as Rat “Chops” her 30k inside a saving box in Amassoma

“me wey like food, I say make I dey responsible this year, say make I save”

“I dey for this Amassoma, hungry dey catch me, I say no!!! I no go break this saving box”

“If you get money chop am, no save”

Watch videos below;

https://www.facebook.com/100023071131906/posts/728852581227106/?app=fbl