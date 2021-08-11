New Tollgates’ Fees: ₦200 For Cars, ₦500 For Trucks & Luxury Buses

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved a new policy for tollgates across the country.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, disclosed this at a media briefing on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Tolu Ogunlesi, presidential aide, the council granted approval of the ‘Federal Roads and Bridges Tolling Policy and Regulations’ at its meeting on Wednesday.

While noting that the tolling system will prioritise the use of technology, some highlights of the regulations include recommended tolling fees for vehicles as follows: “Cars: N200; SUVs: N300; Private Buses: N300; Commercial Buses: N150, and Luxury Buses and Trucks: N500.”

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-n200-for-cars-n500-for-trucks-fg-approves-policy-for-tollgates

