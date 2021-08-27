Newborn Baby Dumped Inside Dustbin In Oko Poly Female Hostel (Graphic Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Saint Manny Who Quickly Notified NaijaCover On Facebook, Said Dead Body of a baby boy was found in a Dustbin in Female Hostel In Oko Poly In Anambra State, On August 25th, 2021

Read What He Post On Facebook As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

DEAD BABY BOY FOUND IN WEASTE BIN GIRLS HOSTEL OKOPOLY…….

25/08/2021

This evening we received some shock as a dead baby boy was found dead in the WEASTE BIN of school hostel.

According to one of the inhabitants of the hostel, she reported to okopolygistv saying that one of the girls went to dispose a refuse and then behold the ugly sight this evening. She raised an alarm and the attention of anticult was called.

The baby is dead and flies are already perching on him. What a terrible sight to behold.

The authorities of the hostel management, are yet to discover the person who owns the dead baby.

The big question is, DONT THE INHABITANTS KNOW WHO WAS PREGNANT AMONG THEMSELVES?



https://m.facebook.com/groups/1285734428136304/permalink/4443935018982880/?anchor_composer=false&_rdr

See Graphic Photo As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

