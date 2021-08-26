Newborn Baby Dumped Inside Gutter In Calabar (Photos, Video)

A newborn baby wrapped in a blanket was found dead in a gutter along IBB Way, close to Akim Police station, Calabar, the Cross River state capital, Newspremises reports.

Facebook user, Kegbor Bassey, who found the body on Wednesday morning, August 25, said she had earlier met a suspicious looking woman carrying around a beautiful baby.

According to Kegbor, it was the same baby that she found dead in a gutter. Read her post below:

“God is never asleep. God is faithful, Merciful, and a prayer answering God. But sometimes we feel God never answers our Prayers when we pray. #NO, God answers our prayers. But our live style, attitudes, behaviors and our evil thoughts sometimes stands as a blockage to answers to prayers

“Not less than 24hrs I saw a lady who was carrying a beautiful baby that was just less than one week old around #ETA AGBOR ROUND ABOUT, CALABAR. Her moves were suspicious when I noticed her. And I wondered why she will be carrying such an infant baby arround and be moving about. I watched her closely until she left my sight

“But as human, approaching people, showing concern sometimes leads u to another story. So we become too careful to avoid stories. Though I am regretting it today if only I have approached that lady when she was moving around my work place, perhaps she needed an attention. She needed someone to talk with. She needed help. But no one saw it coming so soon because we are being too careful.

“To my greatest surprise this morning. On my way to work, just by otop abasi junction by akim police station where we have the big gutters. The baby was thrown there, lying down beautiful and lifeless

“What a world we live. A mother carried this child for 9mnths. If not for anything the pains during labor should have been considered. May the soul of this innocent child rest in peace. Amen.

