Neymar Flaunts His Customized N5.7 Billion Mercedes Helicopter (Photos)

Neymar has astonished his fans on Instagram with a showstopping snap of his brand new £10million personalised helicopter.

The Brazilian published the picture of him sitting in front of his Mercedes helicopter to his millions of fans on Instagram, earning over five million likes in just over 24 hours.

The all-black sleek helicopter is pictured glimmering in the sun, sitting on the freshly cut lawn of the Brazilian international’s £7m Rio home.

Neymar’s initials ‘NJR’ are printed on the tail of the vehicle he used as transport during the Copa America, which took place in his home country of Brazil this year.

Neymar seemed in high spirits as he put his Copa America misery behind him.

The former Barcelona star suffered heartbreak at the hands of his former teammate Lionel Messi, as Argentina ended their 28-year drought of an international trophy.

Neymar, who scored two goals and provided three assists in the tournament, could not inspire the Selecao to their 10th Copa America victory.

The winning goal was scored by PSG teammate Angel Di Maria, with a lofted effort on the 22nd minute that proved to be the decisive goal.

The world’s most expensive player, 29, was pictured crying after the final whistle blew and was consoled by the Barcelona captain, 34, as they exchanged well-wishes.

The heart-wrenching Superclasico de las Americas defeat appears to be off the star’s mind; as he looked relaxed sitting on a wall in his socks, shorts and a hoodie, with a view of the hills beyond his beautiful home.

Brazil’s number 10 resides in the area of Mangaratiba, located in the state of Rio De Janeiro, approximately 60 miles down the coast from the central city.

Mangaratiba has just over 45,000 people but played centre stage as a primary location for Sylvester Stallone’s film The Expendables, shot in the city’s central part.

The PSG forward has snapped up the H-145 Airbus Mercedes model, believed to be one of the German manufacturer’s newest and most exclusive.

In 2019, Neymar was pictured arriving in his H-145 to training with international stalwarts Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, who captained the Brazil Olympic team to a 4-2 victory over Germany in Tokyo yesterday.

Spanish paper AS reports the helicopter is adorned with motifs inspired by Batman, Neymar’s favourite superhero.

