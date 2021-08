Armed Bandits have abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Sani Idris. Kidnappers swooped on the commissioner and other members of his household in the early hours of the day. The incident has been confirmed by officials of Niger state government and efforts is being made to rescue the commissioner by the police and other security agencies

