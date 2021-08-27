Nigeria Must Continue To Exist – Obasanjo Rules Out Yoruba Nation, IPOB

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday did not mince words about the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria when he said the country that sprawl over 923,768 km² with over 200 million people will continue to exist no matter what happens.

He spoke during the Book Launch and 85th Birthday of Eminence Prelate Sunday Mbang of the Methodist Church Nigeria which was held at the Admiralty Centre, Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Obasanjo, who was the Convener of the programme in honour of Mbang, described the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria as a lover of Nigeria.

The book, a memoir, chronicling the journey of the octogenarian, was titled, ‘My Life and Times’.

Obasanjo, 84, said the “many enemies” who don’t want to see the country’s continued co-existence would fail.

He said the cost of staying together as a nation is cheaper than the cost of dividing Nigeria.

The former head of state made the statement at a time when secessionist agitations, fueled by perceived injustice and worsening security situation, have increased across the country especially in Southern Nigeria.

The regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has been battling with secessionist groups including the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra led by detained Nnamdi Kanu; as well as the Yoruba Nation secessionist group spearheaded by Prof Banji Akintoye and embattled Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Amid the whole struggle to hold together the soul of Nigeria just 60 years after independence and many interruptions of military takeovers, Obasanjo said he would continue to work for the peace and progress of a united Nigeria.

Speaking directly to the celebrant, the ex-President assured the respected Christian leader that the enemies of Nigeria won’t win.

Obasanjo said, “We are here to honour somebody we should honour, and learn from him (Mbang), to show that we genuinely love and appreciate him for the service he has rendered to the Christian community in this country and world over. And to assure him that whatever happens, we will continue to work for unity, peace, security and progress of this country.

“I know that these are things that are dear to his heart. We want to assure you that Nigeria will continue to exist because the cost for Nigeria not to continue to exist is much more than the cost for us to make Nigeria to continue to exist.

“There are many people –high and low – who can be described as enemies of Nigeria but they will not win over those who are friends of Nigeria.”

Also at the event include the Akwa Ibom State Governor and Chairman of the occasion, Udom Emmanuel, as well as many dignitaries from all walks of life.



https://punchng.com/breaking-obasanjo-rules-out-yoruba-nation-ipob-says-whatever-happens-nigeriall-continue-to-exist/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter&__twitter_impression=true

