Nigeria To Get $125m From Global Education Summit – Education Minister

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba has revealed that Nigeria will get a total of $125m as her shares from the Global Education Summit.

President Muhammadu Buhari and other world leaders who attended the summit raised US$5 billion to support education systems in up to 90 countries and territories, where 80% of the world’s out-of-school children live.

Speaking on Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT, the Minister said that amount was the highest Nigeria has got and it was made possible because the President personally attended the conference.

“$125 million will be coming to Nigeria. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for showing up because his presence made all the difference. This is the largest Nigeria has ever gotten from this summit and this is a fantastic one for us”.

“Luckily for us, we also have the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education who is now going to be on the board of GPE, who is going to then stay there to make sure that we allocate these monies to the states where we have our biggest problems”.

“Most people won’t even think of Oyo state as a state where we have problems, but we do. We are studying all the graphics and we are going to allocate these monies to places where we can best utilise them or fill in the deepest gaps to try to get people running”.

https://independent.ng/nigeria-to-get-125m-from-global-education-summit-minister/