Nigeria To Start Production Of Airplanes Before 2023 – Hadi Sirika

BREAKING!!! Nigeria To Start Production of Airplanes Before 2023 – FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed that before 2023, the country may be among the countries that manufacture aeroplanes as the federal government has entered into a partnership with a Hungarian airplane manufacturing company, Igbere TV reports.

Expressing readiness to established an assembling plant in Nigeria, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said that the partnership with the Magnus aircraft manufacturing industry in Hungary would pave way for the manufacturing of airplanes in Nigeria from start to finish before the end of the Buhari administration.

Speaking while on an inspection visit to the Magnus Aircraft Industry in Pogany, Hungary. Sirika said that “if we venture with them, we may start with assembling plant and later manufacturing.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1398869/breaking-nigeria-start-production-airplanes-2023-fg/

