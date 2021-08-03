Nigerian couple welcome twins after 13 years of marriage

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSHONBWttlt/?utm_medium=copy_link

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lhPU76r5uI&feature=youtu.be

Nigerian couple, Olalekan and Irene Oyewole have welcomed a set of twins after 13 years of marriage.

Mrs Irene Oyewole gave birth to the twins, a boy and girl few days ago while the christening was held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Lagos (TREM)

The couple’s friends and family members have taken to Facebook to share the testimony and celebrate with the new parents.