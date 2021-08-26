Nigerian Footballer, Anthony Nwakaeme’s Statue Erected In Turkey (Photos, Video)

A Nigerian footballer, Anthony Nwakaeme has been rewarded with a huge statue in Turkey after his contributions at Super Lig side Trabzonspor, WonderTV Media reports.

The 32-year-old joined the Black Sea Storm from Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the summer of 2018.

He has since then contributed 65 goals. 35 goals and 30 assists in 114 appearances across competitions while winning the Turkish Cup and the Turkish Super Cups titles in the process.

The sculptor was said to have built the statue as a reminder of the striker’s reign at the Turkish club.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xitmZ-7B87g

https://wondertvmedia.com/nigerian-footballer-anthony-nwakaemes-statue-erected-in-turkey/

