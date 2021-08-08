Nigerian Lady Reveals What Her Boyfriend Made Her Do For Urgent 2K (Pictures)

A Nigerian lady identified as Paris Oma has taken to social media to reveal what her male friend made her do for urgent two thousand.

According to Oma, via her Facebook page, she had reached out to her bestie needing an urgent 2k, which he turned her down, revealing he doesn’t have it.

Oma added that when she insisted that he looked for the money for her, her male friend, asked her to come down to the site where he made her work for an hour before giving her the money she had asked for.

Sharing photos of her working on a construction site, she wrote;

‘I asked my male bestie to find me something (money). He told me he doesn’t have it and i insisted he must so he told me to come to his working place so he could give me. I never knew he had the plan to give me a shovel to work. I work for 1hr and he gave me 2k. I nearly fainted. Omor e no easy oh.’



