Nigerian Pastor & His Wife Welcome Twins After 8 Years Of Waiting (Photos)

A Nigerian Methodist Minister, Rev. Ikejimba Felix and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after eight years of waiting.

Reverend Ikejimba's wife, Barrister Faith gave birth to a boy and girl after eight years of marriage.

Taking to Facebook on August 3, the happy father shared photos with the newborn twins and prayed for couples in the waiting room.

“As i carried my twins this morning,i prophesy upon every waiting family that 9 months from today there shall be cry of babies in your home in Jesus powerful name,Amen” he wrote.

His sister-in-law, Chinwendu Odi, also shared the goodnews.

“Worthy! Worthy!! Worthy!!! Is the Lamb Hallelujah!!!!!!! My Lovely Methodist Family this is a beautiful August ooo! Truly a month of New beginning oo!See what God did for us by blessing my sister and her husband a Methodist Minister Very Revd Ikejimba Ifeanyi Felix with clean twin babies (A Boy and a Girl) after secondary infertility of 8 years oo! Please join us in thanking This Great God,The Covenant Keeper and Miracle Worker! He is a Faithful and will do yet more” she wrote.

