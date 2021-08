Nigerian couple, Olanrewaju and Helen Bello have welcomed a set of triplets after 9 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

Taking to Facebook, Mrs Bello revealed to NaijaCover, that she faced name-calling and insults during the years of waiting.

After many years of waiting many years of names calling many years of insult i over come and over take,to God be the glory



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2874889152731126&id=100006302070100

The couple got married on November 17, 2012.

