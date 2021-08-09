Nigerians Won’t Have Issues With Bandits If They Kidnap Politicians – Deji Adeyanju

Activist Deji Adeyanju has in a series of tweets, reacted to the abduction of the Niger State Information Commissioner, Mallam Mohammed Sani Idris.

Mallam Idris was abducted during the early hours of Monday August 9, 2021.

Bandits have abducted Commissioner of Information of Niger State. Very soon, they may start kidnapping Governors and Senators.



Deji Adeyanju

Lai Mohd may come out and say the Niger State Commissioner of Information was not abducted by bandits but only invited to have a chat. Most useless Govt in the history of Nigeria.



Deji Adeyanju

If the bandits & terrorists are kidnapping only politicians, the insecurity situation would have been solved since & majority of Nigerians won’t have any issue with the bandits.



Deji Adeyanju

