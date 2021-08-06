NIN Enrolment: Nigeria, Korea Sign $13 Million Agreement

The Republic of Korea, through its grant aid agency, Korea International Cooperation Agency Office in Nigeria, has signed a new project agreement worth $13 million with the Nigerian Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The agreement, which was signed in Abuja, on Thursday, aimed to further boost the eGovernment expansion, and increase access in the enrolment of the National Identification Number.

The KOICA Office in Nigeria, in a statement titled, ‘FG, Korea boosts e-expansion, signs $13m project agreement,’ said the new agreement was for the implementation of the ‘Project for Building Foundations Towards Digital Governance in Nigeria from 2020 to 2026.’

It said, “The project which is fully funded by the Korean Government through grant aid, is expected to enhance capacity for the further execution of key initiatives of the National eGovernment Master Plan, improve competencies for eGovernment service delivery through capacity building programmes, expand the delivery of government digital services through the activation of the Government Service Portal, www.services.gov.ng, and create increased access for NIN enrolment through the establishment of additional NIN enrolment centres.”

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said KOICA’s aid disbursement for eGovernment remained the highest in Nigeria.

He recalled the remarkable experience he had during his visit to Korea for the International Telecommunication Union conference, saying that the experience presented him with the opportunity to appreciate the robust development of Korea’s eGovernment structures and implementation.

The minister acknowledged the willingness of the Federal Government to expand eGovernment in Nigeria, while also saying that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy was fully prepared to actualize the objectives of the new project to further boost the expansion of eGovernment initiatives across the country.

Country Director, KOICA Nigeria Office, Mr Woochan Chang, said the agreement serves as a second phase for the eGovernment Capacity Building project in Nigeria, earlier implemented during 2013-2019, which was also fully funded by KOICA.

He called for full activation of the Presidential Council on eGovernment which he regarded as a significant engine room for the operationalization of activities as designed in the new project, noting that the new project activities are closely aligned with the policy focus of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, 2020 -2030.Source: https://punchng.com/NIN-enrolment-Nigeria-Korea-sign-$13m-agreement

