Connect on Linked in

Adeniyi Lawal aka Niyi has been evicted from the BBNAIJA 2021 house.

6″6 feet tall and married Niyi is the second BBNaija Season 6 Housemate to be evicted from the house.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print