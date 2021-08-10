NNPC Commences Shakeup Ahead Of Petroleum Industry Bill Implementation

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a major shakeup in anticipation of the implenmetation of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The Corporation, in a statement, said: “Other Chief Operating Officer positions in the Corporation have now been redesignated as Group Executive Directors (GEDs) in alignment with the rules of Company & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), preparatory to the new status of the Corporation as a Limited Liability Company, post-Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

“The repositioning also saw the disengagement of Engr. Yusuf Usman, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Gas & Power.”

Speaking on the Development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said the new appointments would enable the Corporation live up to the expectations of Nigerians and achieve its vision of becoming a world-class energy company of choice.

The statement also announced a major Senior Management staff redeployment, returning its former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad as it Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation.

He held the position when Dr. Ibe Kachikwu was the Group Managing Director of the corporation.

Obateru said : “The new appointments include that of Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who will take over from Dr. Kennie Obateru as the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation.”

He noted that in a bid to strengthen and reposition the towards attaining global excellence and profitability, the Management of the Corporation has announced the promotion and redeployment of some staff to fill key vacant positions.

The statement disclosed that Mr. Billy Okoye has been appointed the new Group Executive Director, Ventures & Business Development while Mrs. Aisha Ahmadu-Katagum has been promoted to the position of Group Executive Director, Corporate Services.

Until their new appointments, Mr. Okoye and Mrs. Ahmadu-Katagum were Group General Managers, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) and Supply Chain Management Division in the Corporation, respectively.

Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Business & Ventures Development, becomes the Group Executive Director, Downstream while Mr. Mohammed Abdulkabir Ahmed, formerly Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, becomes the Group Executive Director, Gas & Power.

https://thenationonlineng.net/nnpc-commences-shakeup-ahead-of-pib-implementation/

