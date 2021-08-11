No Forgiveness For Boko Haram Terrorists Who Killed My Husband!- Sakaba’s Widow (Pix)

Earlier thread;

https://www.nairaland.com/6694845/please-forgive-us-boko-haram

Oluwaseun Sakaba, the wife of Ibrahim Sakaba, a lieutenant-colonel who died alongside at least 117 of his fellow soldiers in 2018, has lambasted the Nigerian Army for granting amnesty to over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists.

It would be recalled that Sakaba was killed after the Boko Haram invasion of a military base in Borno State on November 18, 2018.

He was a leader at the Nigerian Army 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, where Boko Haram terrorists launched a surprise attack against them at about 6:00 p.m. that Sunday.

Oluwaseun, who took to her Instagram handle, cursed the Nigerian Army and the terrorists for causing the death of her husband thereby making her a widow at a young age.

She also explained that the terrorists had made many other women widows and many children fatherless.

The young widow further alleged that the Nigerian Army had yet to pay the dues of her late husband.

She wrote, “It will never be well with all of you; I should forgive them for making me a young widow, I should forgive them for killing my husband, his brother and his mom. I should forgive them for making me seek shelter in another country. I should forgive them for making many women widows and kids fatherless.

“I should forgive them after you refused to pay my late husband’s dues! I should forgive them for all the atrocities done to my family. You shot my husband dead in his office, you pretended to be a friendly force just because he refused to be part of your plots…time for dragging now.”

Her comment trails a report that the Nigerian Army gifted clothes and food items to over 1000 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province fighters whom the military claimed surrendered to troops in Borno State during a clearance operation.

SaharaReporters was told that the repentant fighters were 335, while their family members were 746 women and children, adding up to 1,081 persons.

Among the surrendered were the logistics suppliers for the Boko Haram and ISWAP, Musa Adamu, aka Mala Musa Abuja, and his second-in-command, Usman Adamu, who turned themselves in to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that the repentant terrorists surrendered in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State alongside their families and followers.

The Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, and Commander Sector 1 OPHK, Abdulwahab Eyitayo, received them at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama.

The General reportedly advised the repentant fighters to convince their former colleagues to stop participating in terrorism, embrace peace and rehabilitation.The repentant insurgents thereafter received the new clothes, food items, groceries and toiletries.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/08/10/no-forgiveness-boko-haram-who-killed-my-husband-his-brother-mum-%E2%80%93-widow-colonel-sakaba

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

