No Visa Free Entry to Ghanaians travelling to Dubai yet- Embassy

Ghana free visa to Dubai is not in force yet. All Ghanaians are still going through the normal visa procedure to United Arab Emirates. The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Dubai advised that all those travelling for tourism,business and for other reasons should endeavour to see their travel documents is all in order before embarking on such trip. Changes to vida process will be communicated to all citizens of Ghana hoping to travel to Dubai soon, GISTMASTER gathered.

