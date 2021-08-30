Nollywood Actor, Kingsley Orji ‘Egbeigwe’ Lands In India For Surgery (Photos)

Popular Nollywood Actor, Kingsley Orji (Egbeigwe) Arrives New Delhi India For Surgery

By Wisdom Nwedene

Popular Nollywood Actor, Kingsley Orji, popularly known as ‘Egbeigwe’ who is suffering from a leg problem has arrived Delhi, India for Surgery, Igbere TV reports.

Mr Orji had fatal motor accident two years ago and had been battling with leg injury since the incident.

IGBERE TV recalls that Mr Orji accused Human Rights Activist, Harrison Gwamishu of withholding money donated towards his treatment.

Orji said the worst mistake he made was admitting that he knows Harrison, which is why philanthropist, Ibori Ubulu, made donation to him through the activist to help him get treatment.

However, he said since Harrison received the money, he hasn’t checked up on him or his condition.

Orji lamented: “Everyone knows I’ve been suffering for so long, begging God to show me mercy. God then answered me in the person of Ibori.”

Orji said since the money was donated, he has been running around to resolve issues at the embassy so he can travel to India for surgery.

He said the embassy said he must have the money in his account as proof that he can afford the treatment he’s travelling for.

He said that when Harrison was told to produce the money donated towards his treatment, Harrison became upset and told him to bring the money in his own custody.

IGBERE TV gathered Mr Orji was recently helped by another good spirited Nigerian and sent him to India for the surgery.

Source: https://igberetvnews.com/1399159/popular-nollywood-actor-kingsley-orji-egbeigwe-arrives-new-delhi-india-surgery/

