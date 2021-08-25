Nollywood Actor, Tony Umez Celebrates His 57th Birthday With Cute Photos

Veteran Nollywood actor, Tony Umez took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 57th birthday on 23rd August 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared photos of himself with the caption;

“What can I say to the Lord?

His Grace over me these past years has been overwhelming.

Me! This me!

God’s Grace found me. His Mercy saved me.

His Love kept me. Fifty-five years of His abundant blessings. Oh Lord God, I am the most grateful. Receive all the glory oh Lord. Be though exalted oh Holy Trinity.

Happy birthday to me.

#GodsBlessingsOverMe

#GodAboveAll

#ThankYouJesus

#Peace

#Tonyumez

#birthday

#birthdaymood”

