Obi Cubana Replies Yhemolee: “My Dear Prodigal Son, Welcome Back Home” (Pix)

“My dear prodigal son, welcome back home” – Obi Cubana Replies Yhemolee As He Shares New Photos

Nigerian talented Afro-fusion singer, Yhemolee has taken to Instagram to share pictures of him and popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, having a good time together. He captioned “Feels good to be back to my father’s house, I was away for so many years due to unforeseen circumstances but father, Obi Cubana welcomed me with open hands”

However, a lot of people reacted to the new pictures, following Yhemolee’s caption that proved he might have been facing some circumstances of life which distracted him from visiting who he called his father, Obi Cubana, for some time now. Yhemolee also shared a video where he could be seen having some fun discussions with Obi Cubana at Obi’s residence.

However, the post attracted attention, Obi Cubana also reacted with a comment “My dear prodigal son, welcome back home, but now the queue is very long, but I love you still”. Some Nigerian celebrities including, Poco Lee, Broda Shaggi, and many others reacted to the post.

It is quite interesting that Obi Cubana has won many hearts even though he is not popularly known as an entertainer. A lot of Nigerian youths are loving his kindness, positive thoughts, and intellectuals. As a popular businessman, he has proved humanity by helping others grow in different aspects, and by helping the less privileged.

Written By: Chief Donald