Oduah, Ekwunife Lead Number Of Sponsored Bills At The National Assembly

Team Anambra State in the National Assembly is very peculiar with two of her three Senators being women-Sen. Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra-North) and Sen. Ekwunife Uche (PDP, Anambra-Central).

Interestingly, the duo have demonstrated capacity in the sponsorship of bills by respectively churning out 35 and 23 at midterm.

This constitutes 44.8% and 29.49% of the total bills sponsored by Senate members from the State.

Of the total bills sponsored by the female Senators in their first legislative year, 26 was sponsored by Sen. Oduah, while Sen. Ekwunife sponsored 16, which therefore means they had higher bill sponsorship in their first year of the 9th Assembly.

Similarly, their male counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra-South) has sponsored a total of 20 bills. In his first year of the 9th Assembly, he sponsored 11 bills as against the 9 bills he sponsored in the second legislative year.

The two female senators have therefore contributed 7.7% of the 747 bills sponsored at the Senate, while the three Senators contributed 10.4 % of the total bills sponsored by Senate members in the period under review.



How Anambra Senators stand on bills

Among the House of Representatives members from Anambra, Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu (PDP, Onitsha North/Onitsha South) is the sponsor of the highest number of bills (14) which constitute 22.22%. Of the 14 bills sponsored by her, 7 were sponsored in her first legislative year of the 9th Assembly, meaning she retained her performance in bill sponsorship.

On his part, Onwuaso Chinedu (PDP, Awka North/Awka South) sponsored 12 bills constituting 19.05% of bills sponsored by Anambra members. 7 of these bills were sponsored in the first legislative year of the 9th Assembly.

It therefore means he performed better in terms of bill sponsorship in the first year than the second. Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Idemili North/ldemili South) and Onyema Wilfred (PDP, Ogbaru) have 8 bills sponsored each constituting 12.7% respectively. The 8 bills sponsored by each of them were in their second legislative year.

Umeoji Michael (APGA, Aguata) and Dozie Nwankwo (APGA, Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia) have 7 bills sponsored each at 11.11%. All the 7 bills sponsored by each of them were sponsored in the second legislative year.

Similarly, Chinedu Obidigwe (Anambra East/Anambra West) and Chris Azubogu (Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo) have sponsored 1 bill each constituting 1.59%.

Both respectively sponsored their bills in the second and first legislative year. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah (APGA, Ihiala) has sponsored 2 bills constituting 3.17%. The 2 bills were sponsored in the second legislative year.

However, Ayika Valentine Ogbonna (Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha) and Ofumelu Vincent Ekene (Oyi/Ayamelum) have not sponsored any bill since their assumption of duty at 9th Assembly.



Anambra Reps bill today

OrderPaper Nigeria begun the release of the National Assembly midterm bills scorecard last week, with Abia State blazing the trail for the South-east geo-political zone.

