Ogun College Of Health Staff Arrested For Raping Student (Photo)

An administrative staff of the College of Health Technology in Ijebu, Olawale Jamiu, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly raping a student of the college (name withheld).

Confirming the arrest to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the 39 year old staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the management of the college.

They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect. On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her. The victim reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school.

”Upon the report, the Dpo Ilese division csp Amuda Ajibola quickly detailed his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

The victim has been taken to state hospital ijebu ode for medical treatment.”Oyeyemi said.

The spokesperson added that the state commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/college-admin-staff-arrested-for-allegedly-raping-student-photo.html

