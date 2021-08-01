Oko Polytechnic Lecturer Gifts His Best Project Students Money (Photo)

Two National Diploma students of the Computer Science department, Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State were surprised with an envelope of N10, 000 by their project supervisor, Otuu Obinna Ogbonnia at the project defense ground on 31st of July, 2021.

The students, Onuoraha Ikechukwu Emmanuel and Azodo Chukwunonye Stella, designed a Motion Detection System for home use. A device which blares an alarm when an intruder enters the home or office. It also has an SMS module which is used to signal the owner of the house by SMS, that there is an intruder.

This astonishing and epoch making fit, especially in a National Diploma project level, propelled the supervisor to award the supervisees not just by grade, but financially as to activate the seriousness of other students.

His words “I am so elated at their achievement at this level. Actually, when they brought this topic for approval, I almost changed it thinking it was too advanced for them. However, they insisted and gave me reasons why they will deliver the device on or before defense day. Surprisingly, they did as assured. I gave them both academic and parental guidance during the process, but never knew the device would perform perfectly as it did today. If I had more than the content of this envelope, I would have given to them for applauds and to propel other students to do better next year. I shall also deliver this job to the Innovation driven Rector, Dr Nwafulugo Francisca U. who has a dogged passion for novelties as this”.

At the award giving scene, the Head of Department, Dr.Mrs Ezeasomba Irene who was joyous with the achievement of the duo, encouraged the students to step up their game in adding more features to the device, as such can be used as projects in Higher Academic Programmes and can be given patent for future income. The Project Coordinator, Dr. Nwachukwu Nwosu who flanked the HOD, also couldn’t hide his goodwill for the project team. He encouraged them to do more microcontroller jobs and advised that they should add machine learning modules, as to detect varying degrees of objects around homes, offices and industries. The device was mounted on the top edge of the entrance to the defense hall, as exemplified by the attached picture (white box on top of the supervisors head in the image).

CONGRATS TO THE DUO!