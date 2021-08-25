Onlyfans Reverses Ban On Sexually Explicit Content

https://www.nairaland.com/6710759/onlyfans-ban-sexually-explicit-content#104980138

The subscription site OnlyFans, known for its adult content, announced last week, it will block sexually explicit photos and videos from 1st October, stating explicit content must abide by its policies.

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard.

We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change.

OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.



