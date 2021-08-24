Opay POS Agents protest over hacking of accounts,illegal transfer

A coalition of Opay POS agents protested over hacking of their accounts, resulting into illegal transfer of their funds. Some of them, who are almost in tears revealed that the OPAY POS machine platform may have been compromised. Aside from arbitrary deductions of their funds, illegal transfer from their accounts made them hopeless.

GISTMASTER gathered that One of the POS Agent that spoke to newsmen disclosed that not only was N82,000 stolen from her OPAY account, her details was also used in applying for a loan. ” I was still thinking about that when we discovered that over N200,000 in my brother’s account has also been illegally transfered” she said.

OPAY POS machine

Others also said they have been complaining to the OPAY management online to no avail. Nothing was done when they reported to the customer care service unit. They have also reported to the Police. They decided to protest at OPAY office located at Alexander House,Alausa to create more awareness about their predicament.

