Osimhen Scores Twice As Napoli Crush Bayern Munich

Osimhen nets brace as Napoli crush Bayern Munich

Victor Osimhen scored twice, as Napoli hammered Bayern Munich 3-0 in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

After scoring the winner against Serie C club Pro Vercelli last weekend, the Super Eagles striker led the Partenopei’s attack again in Munich.

Osimhen netted his two goals within two second-half minutes.

The first came in the 69th minute, as he combined nicely with Algeria midfielder, Adam Ounas.

Zinedine Machach completed the rout for Napoli with five minutes left on the clock.

Despite their comfortable win, Napoli suffered a late blow as Ounas was replaced 11 minutes later after he picked up an injury.

Osimhen was replaced by Gennaro Tutino in the 80th minute.

