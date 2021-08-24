Osinbajo Commissions 132/33 KVA Power Injection Substitution In Awka, Anambra (Pics)

Osinbajo Lauds Gov Obiano on landmark Achievements as he Commissions Agu-Awka injection Sub-Station.

Tue, Aug 24; 2021.

Earlier Today, Twoo by sixty MVA, one hundred and thirty two by thirty three KVA substation was commissioned in Awka.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the project, assisted by Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Commissioning the facility, Vice President Osinbajo lauds the excellent work done by Governor Obiano in driving economic development in the state, stressing that economy of Nigeria depends on the aggregation of the good work done in the composite states.

Pouring encomiums on the landmark achievements of the most Willingly Working Willie-www, he pointed out that economic development of Nigeria depends on the aggregation of the good work done in the states.

VP Prof. Osinbajo further revealed that Anambra state revenue rose from ten billion naira plus to twenty six billion naira plus, pointing out that the enabling environment and ease of doing business measures introduced by the governor made it possible, as Anambra people have great entrepreneurial ability.

While stating that the economy will develop through small businesses powered by the states, VP Osinbajo said that since creation of the state, industrial activities grew which led to the installation of a 132/33 kva installed in Awka, stressing that one being commissioned will serve as an upgrade of the existing one, which will make the airport business more effective.

He congratulated the governor and good people of Anambra State, assuring of the partnership of the Federal government to continue to provide enabling environment for businesses.

According to the Governor, access to power will support production and export, stressing that the project is timely, as it will provide steady power to the airport as well as industrialists who are paying for and driving their businesses by purchase of diesel.

The Governor reiterated that his administration has provided seven hundred and thirty transformers 730 transformers, in addition to other support systems.

Speaking to the ABS, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Public Utilities, Engineer Emeka Ezenwanne said that Governor Obiano’s intervention in the provision of public utilities in Anambra, stressing that the project will help to complement the efforts of Anambra State government in the power sector.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Delta Power Holding Company Ltd, Mr. Chinedu Ugbo said that the reason for the installation of the substation is because it was discovered that there is high demand of electricity by ndi Anambra saying that the power station will comfortably give twenty four hour power supply to ndi Anambra.

Tour of the facility was highpoint of the event.

