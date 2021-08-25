Osinbajo Inaugurates Shoe-Manufacturing Hub In Anambra

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated an ultra-modern industrial shoe-making hub equipped with modern technology at Nkwelle Ezunaka Village in Anambra.

In a speech at the event, Mr. Osinbajo described the complex as a “one-stop-shop digital leather and industrial hub”.

He said the complex had the capacity to produce shoes that would compare favourably with those produced in Europe.

According to the vice president, the project represents the nerve centre of the Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in Nigeria

He said the Federal Government was fully committed to improving commercial and economic environment and willing to complete all its ongoing projects in the South-East.

The complex was jointly equipped by the federal government in conjunction with Anambra Government.

Mr Osinbajo said the project was embarked upon to boost the drive to industrialise the shoe and leather industry in the country.

Also, the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, described the event as historic.

“It is the day when the Industrialization Pillar of my Economic Blueprint finally takes firm root.

“This is Nigeria’s most modern Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMs) complex.

“It houses an ultra-modern industrial shoe-making hub with cutting edge technology, having the capacity to produce shoes that compare at all levels with shoes made in Europe.

“This complex also houses nine agencies that play critical roles in nurturing the industrial sector of the country,” Mr Obiano said.

He listed the agencies to include Bank of Industry, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Corporate Affairs Commission, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria and Nigerian Export Promotion Council.

Others are the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Industrial Training Fund, National Micro Small and Medium Enterprise Clinics for Viable Enterprises and Anambra State Small Business Agency, ASSBA.

The governor said the complex was the perfect interchange between dream and opportunity.

The Minister of Trade, Investment and Industry, Mariam Katagum, said that federal government remained committed to empowering Nigerians through industrialisation.

The Managing Director of ASSBA, Clement Chukwuka, said the agency prudently utilised the N2 billion MSME’s facility from the CBN to establish the complex.

He said the project would serve as a legacy with multiplier effect to the state and nation at large.

