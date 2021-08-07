Osinbajo, Jonathan, Mama Peace, Akeredolu At Gbenga Daniel’s Daughter’s Wedding (Pix)

Dignitaries from all walks of life took their turn to indentify with the former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at the Holy Matrimony of his daughter, Kehinde Abioye Daniel and her heartthrob, Adebola Tokunbo Williams.

The ceremony held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan with his wife, Patience ; Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

In his homily, the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu counselled the newly wedded to obey God and make their union successful.

Other dignitaries at the Church Service include, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Hon Minister of State for Health, Sen.Olorunimbe and several others.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2021/08/osinbajo-jonathanakeredolu-fayemi.html?m=1

