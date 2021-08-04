Osinbajo Urges NGX Management To Deepen Market

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has urged the management of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited to explore areas to deepen the capital market by venturing into emerging frontiers.

He also assured the management of the exchange of government’s support by way of policy to enable the organisation and the capital market to reach greater heights.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy visit of the management of NGX, led by its chief executive officer, Mr Temi Popoola, to the State House, Abuja, yesterday.

Osinbajo commended NGX for the successful completion of the demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Popoola told the VP, “At NGX, we have been repositioned for profit and to align with the tastes and preferences of the market. Under this new arrangement, the market will be opened up for more companies to be listed, resulting in more revenues for the government as listed companies are more responsible to the environment they operate in.”

He appealed to the federal government to support the rejuvenation of the exchange, assuring of better times ahead both for the public and corporate organisations.

Also present at the visit were acting head, business support services, NGX, Mrs Irene Robinson-Ayanwale; head, listings business, NGX, Mr Olumide Bolumole; and head, government relations, NGX, Mr Soji Akinyele.

