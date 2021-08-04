Oyo Court Restrains DSS, Malami From Arresting Sunday Igboho

An Oyo High Court has granted an ex-parte motion stopping the Department of State Security and Attorney General of the Federation from arresting, intimidating, harassing, and blocking bank accounts of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

Justice Ladiean Akintola gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by his lawyer Chief Yomi Aliu (SAN) at the court on Wednesday.

“The court has ordered that he must not be arrested, detained, killed in the next 14 days. The account also said that his account should not be blocked,” Yomi Aliu said after the case.

The court adjourned the suit until August 18.

https://punchng.com/breaking-court-restrains-dss-from-arresting-sunday-igboho/