Pageant Coach & Publisher, Vivian Lam Marks Birthday With Hot Photos

VIVIAN LAM CELEBRATES WITH NEW PHOTOS AS HE MARKS BIRTHDAY TODAY

Popular Nigerian top notch Creative Entrepreneur, Publisher, Writer, Author and pageant Coach, Vivian Elegalam, famously known as “Vivian Lam” has released new adorable photos of herself to celebrates her new age. The Publisher of popular Vivian Lam Magazine has turned plus one today and will be celebrating her birthday with friends, family members, colleagues in the industry, amongst others.

Speaking exclusively with Abuja Press Reporter in the early hours of Tuesday 10th 2021, Vivian expressed appreciation to God Almighty for the grace of an additional year of glory, impact and significant relevance to humanity. She thanked her supporters, partners and everyone who has yet believed in her.

Vivian Lam also appreciated the early birthday wishes, prayers, gifts and surprise-gestures she received from friends, family members, Colleagues in the Entertainment industry, partners and other notable Personalities who made out time from their busy schedules to extend the many birthday gestures, which she received today.

According to reports, Vivian Lam’s social media handles has been buzzing with reactions, anticipations from fans and other expectations with regards to when and where the party would be held to celebrate the vibrant and extraordinary personality of a young and promising Role Model to several young women across Africa. Vivian Elegalam is however mentored by the likes of Hilary Clinton, Late Prof. Dora Akunyili, Dr. Ngozi okonji iweala, and other powerful women in politics, who has been a source of great motivation to her life and career.

Source: https://www.abujapress.com/2021/08/vivian-lam-celebrates-with-new-photos.html

