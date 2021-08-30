Paralympics Tokyo2020: Oluwafemiayo Sets New World Record, As Obiji Claims Silver

It was medal rush in the Powerlifting event as Nigeria added two more medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The Paralympics which commenced on August 24 will come to a close on September 5, 2021.

First was FOLASHADE ALICE OLUWAFEMIAYO who set a new World Record in the Women’s -86kg event, and LOVELINE OBIJI who claimed Silver in the over 86kg event.

Oluwafemiayo who is the World Record Holder smashed the Paralympic Record set by Egypt’s Randa Mahmoud (130kg) in 2016 and went ahead to smash her own World Record (150.5kg) by lifting 147kg, 149kg and 151kg in her first three attempts.

Not satisfied, she went further to lift 152kg setting a new World Record.

Your medallists for women’s up to 86kg:

First �for Folashade O. in #Paralympics and first #Paralympic podium for Feifei Z. #CHN & Louise S. #GBR

#Gold Folashade O. #NGR- 152kg WR

#Silver Feifei Z. #CHN -139kg

#Bronze Louise S. #GBR -131kg

#Tokyo2020 @paralympics @Tokyo2020



Para-Powerlifting Tokyo 2020

Oluwafemiayo is no stranger to the podium, after smashing the World Record in the London 2012 Paralympics, lifting 148kg in the women’s -75kg powerlifting event but clinched Silver in very controversial circumstances.

The following year, she received a two-year ban (2013-2015) after testing positive for the banned masking agent furosemide at the 2013 World Cup event in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She was stripped of her gold medal in the women’s 79kg at the event and her world record lift of 125kg was also voided.

She missed the Rio 2016 Paralympics due to pregnancy.

Not deterred, she came back stronger, clinching the women’s -86kg Gold at the Mexico 2017 Para-Powerlifting World Championships where she smashed the 144kg World Record set by another Nigerian Loveline Obiji in 2014 by 1kg. China’s Feifei Zheng (130kg) claimed silver, while Egypt’s Geehan Hassan (125kg) completed the podium.

Oluwafemiayo went on to smash her own World Record of 145kg in the 2018 Fazza World Para-Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, lifting 146kg in the process.

The Jos-born athlete shook off the threats of perennial rival, Feifei

Zheng to clinch Gold and set another World Record of 150kg at the World Para-Powerlifting World Championships at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in 2019. Vera Muratova’s 143kg secured bronze.

She also participated in the first World Para-Powerlifting World Cup held in Africa, winning Gold in the -86kg event in Abuja 2020.

Prior to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Oluwafemiayo set another new World Record at the 2021 Manchester Para-Powerlifting World Cup in March, lifting 150.5kg beating local hero Louise Sugden to second.

The 36-year old is married to a fellow Paralympian, Tolulope Taiwo.



Congrats Shade.

Congrats Nigeria.

