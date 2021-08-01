Pastor To Members: Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church (Video)

Pastor To Members: Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church (Photo, Video)

Popular prophet and Shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe has advised his church members to plan their future by investing their money in properties before investing their money in the church, IgbereTV reports.

The Clergyman who stated this during a church service also said that a church member who gets poor and leaves the church will become forgotten and another member will continue giving to the church.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRX25yTfSGk

https://igberetvnews.com/1396958/pastor-members-invest-future-invest-church-photo-video/