PDP Confirms Yemi Akinwonmi As National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has appointed the Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, as its acting National Chairman.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP Spokesman confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday.

Akinwonmi was affirmed as the National Chairman after the National Working Committee closed door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

He confirmed the reschedule of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) for Saturday.

Ologbondiyan said “Elder Yemi Akinwonmi was unanimously affirmed as Acting National Chairman.

“We will be holding our caucus and another NWC meeting tomorrow preparatory to holding our National Executive Council meeting at 12 ‘O’clock on Saturday.”

PDP crisis: I’m authentic National Chairman taking over from Secondus – Akinwonmi

The confirmation is coming after a Rivers State High Court ordered the national chairman, Uche Secondus, not to parade himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/08/26/pdp-confirms-akinwonmi-as-national-chairman/

