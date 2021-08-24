PDP Crisis: Deputy National Chairman Takes Over, Suspends NWC Meeting Indefinitely

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, has taken over the affairs of the party following the restraining order issued against the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, by a Rivers High Court in Port Harcourt on Monday.
Akinwonmi cited Section 35 (b) of the PDP Constitution to support his action and suspended the National Working Committee meeting of the party indefinitely.
https://punchng.com/breaking-pdp-crisis-deputy-chairman-steps-in-suspends-nwc-meeting-indefinitely/