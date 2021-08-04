PDP Crisis: Wike’s Attempt To Remove Secondus Will Fail – Babatope

Chief Ebenezer Babatope, a former Minister of Transport on Wednesday said attempts by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to forcefully remove Prince Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is an invitation to chaos and disaster.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Babatope, a former member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) said the Rivers state governor who is a member of the party cannot think he can unilaterally install and remove the national chairman of a party the way he likes.

He also added that Secondus, who has just four months to the end of his tenure, should have been allowed to serve out his term instead of plunging the PDP into unnecessary chaos.

“It is a pity if Wike believes he can install a national chairman and remove him as he wishes. It is an exercise that can never succeed. It is going to fail. To remove Secondus at this late hour, just a few months to the end of his tenure is an invitation to chaos and disaster,” he said.

