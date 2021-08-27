PDP Governors Dump Secondus, Ask Him To Step Aside

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party met on Thursday in Abuja deliberating recent developments in the Party.

Rising from the emergency meeting held at the Akwa Ibom House in Asokoro Abuja, the Governors resolved to comply with the Court ruling that sacked Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal noted that as law abiding Party members they believe in the rule of law and will comply with the decision of the Court.

Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, noted that the road could be bumpy, but the Party is still together and will remain so.

He commended the resilience of members assuring that efforts are being made to ensure continued stability of the party ahead of the 2023 National polls in Nigeria.

Elder Yemi Akinwonmi who was unanimously affirmed as Acting Chair by the National Working Committee at its meeting on Thursday also briefed the Governors forum meeting.

A Rivers High Court had restraint Uche Secondus from parading himself as Chairman.

The meeting of the National Executive Council of the party will be proceeded by that of the the National Working Committee on Saturday in Abuja.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was joined by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Delta, Darius Dickson Ishaku Taraba, Samuel Ortom Benue and Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Others include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Oluseyi Makinde Oyo, Godwin Obaseki Edo, Senator Bala Mohammed Bauchi, and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwaunyi of Enugu State.

Humwashi Wonosikou

Press Secretary to the Governor

26:08:2021



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/why-secondus-must-go-tambuwal/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...