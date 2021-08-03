PDP Governors To Hold An Emergency Meeting

PDP GOVERNORS CALL FOR CALM, ASK DETRACTORS TO LEAVE PDP ALONE

The PDP Governors’ Forum has received with regrets and sadness the recent rumblings in the PDP.

The Governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gun powder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.

To this end, the PDP GOVERNORS’ FORUM has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the Party and the way forward.

The PDP as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government.

Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal , CFR

Chairman, PDP GOVERNORS FORUM



PDP Governors In Action