PDP NWC Likely To Pass A Vote Of No Confidence On Secondus

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another dimension as members of the party National Working Committee (NWC) are plotting to pass a vote of no confidence on the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

A source close to the party leadership told our correspondent that the Deputy National Chairman North, Suleiman Nazif has been mandated to convene a meeting of the NWC this night by 10 pm.

The purpose of the meeting according to the source, is to pass a vote of no confidence on Secondus.

Recall that the party has been enmeshed by a leadership crisis where some members have been calling on Secondus to resign.

Also recall that this afternoon, while seven national officers resigned their position, the Nations Youth Leader, Udeh Okoye accused Secondus of incompetence and asked him to resign.

He had threatened that if in four days Secondus doesn’t resign, he and some members of the NWC would leave the party for him.



