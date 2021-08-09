PDP Reps Caucus Demands Secondus Resignation As Governors Meet Today

MEMBERS of the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives caucus, have demanded the immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, to save it from collapse.

This was part of a two-point resolution arrived at after a virtual meeting of the caucus in Abuja, on Saturday.

It was contained in a document titled, “Resolutions reached at an online meeting of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives on Saturday, 7th august, 2021 in respect of current concerns over party leadership, which was obtained by The PUNCH, in Abuja, on Sunday.

The document was signed by the Leader and Deputy Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda, Chukwuka Onyema, respectively.

It read in part, “Members of the PDP House of Reps Caucus met and deliberated extensively on various aspects of concern being expressed by members of the party across the federation.

“Specifically, on the current charge of inept leadership against our national Chairman (Prince Uche Secondus) and Honourable members note as follows:

Whereas members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and millions of Nigerians nationwide anticipate vigorous and well-coordinated issue based national opposition; preparations towards a national convention as well as the 2023 general elections, much confusion, finger-pointing and needless noise around the party’s national headquarters have obfuscated the noble objectives and lofty ideals of the PDP and democratic opposition politics in Nigeria.

“Notes that to many, the National Chairman seems much more content with occupying the office and therefore preoccupied with holding onto his position rather than preparing for next elections; this explains for his inexplicably missing endless opportunities that ought to have been utilized for consolidating a viable opposition; skewing party congresses to favour personal future ambition and frustrating genuine party members across states which has resulted in mass exit of party members at the National Assembly.”

“The two-point resolution read; the it was “Resolved that the PDP House Caucus:

“Formally asks the BoT and the Governors Forum of the PDP to ensure immediate and firm resolution of current challenges so as to enable a re-engineering, re-focusing process that would restore party members and millions of other Nigerians’ hope and confidence in the PDP as an alternative to the current dysfunctional, irresponsive and rudderless government of APC with its attendant suffering, miseries, political deceit, economic woes, insecurity and all-round disappointment foisted on favor millions of Nigerian families across the federation, and;

“Urge the current National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus) to consider making the necessary personal sacrifice worthy of a leader in the party’s current and future interest with a firm assurance of honourable regard and appreciation by the party leadership now and in years to come, by honourably resigning his position as party chairman immediately, to allow the party an early start.”

Meanwhile, governors elected on the platform of the party have scheduled a meeting to deliberate on the crisis with the party and take a position ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with the Board of Trustees.

A notice of the meeting was sent out to governors on Sunday. Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, met with Secondus at his Maitama Residence, Abuja.

https://punchng.com/pdp-govs-meet-today-reps-caucus-demands-secondus-resignation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

