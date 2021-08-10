Permanent Federal Job Of N110,000 Or Contract NGO Job Of N220,000?

A friend of called me today to sought for my advise and views for the choice he will make between these two jobs. I told him i will get back to him when i think over it. Pls us with ur advise

First Job is with a Federal Institution in Abuja. The job is permanent and pensionable. And the starting salary is 110k monthly. Though he doesnt have accommodation.

Second Job with NGO in one of the state in the north. Although the job is a contract one for one month. Renewable after every month but may not last more than 4months. The salary is 220k. But no certainty that whether the contract may last 2 months to come.

My friend’s plan was to work small in Nigeria get some money marry and migrate to UK or US. Although he is a health worker a nurse.

