Photo Of DPO Fathmann Dooiyor Killed During Bandit Attack In Omuma, Imo State

The Imo state police command has released the photo of CSP Fathmann Dooiyor, the divisional police officer killed during an attack on Omuma Divisional Headquarters Omuma, Imo State on July 26.

The deceased officer paid the supreme sacrifice while repelling bandits who attacked the Police Station on the day.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, CSP Michael Abattam today August 4, said the command is proud of him the deceased officer who was a patriot, professional and dedicated Police officer.

He said Imo state Police Command is proud of the deceased and his achievements. He added that the state commissioner of police, CP Abutu Yaro, wishes him eternal rest.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/8/imo-police-release-photo-of-dpo-killed-during-bandit-attack-on-omuma-divisional-headquarters.html

